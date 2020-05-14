WHAT! Sting Is All Set To Shock WWE? Here’s How

It came as a sweet surprise when WCW icon Sting debuted in WWE. He had his short feuds with Triple H and Seth Rollins, and that’s it. Thanks to his neck injury, the legend failed to be part of other possible big matches.

Due to his celebrated career in WCW, Sting was inducted in Hall Of Fame and announced retirement in 2016. But, it is now learnt that ‘The Stinger’ is all set to make a comeback but not in WWE. Yes, it might sound shocking but he’s said to join the rival company AEW but in a non-wrestling role. Interestingly, he’s no longer the part of WWE as his contract is expired.

The speculations started when Major Wrestling Figure podcast shared that Sting won’t be part of the upcoming line of action figures. “Due to circumstances out of our control Sting needed to be removed from Legends Series 7. We’ll look to include this figure in a future wave if he becomes available to us again,” reads the statement.

All Elite Wrestling executive vice-president and former WWE star Cody Rhodes further ignited the speculations by reacting to podcast’s statement with gif.

If all such speculations become a reality, it will be interesting to see how WWE reacts.

Let’s wait and see what’s cooking?

