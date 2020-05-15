Not Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat Wants To DATE Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt has been creating a lot of noise over his personal life. While it is his estranged relation with Angelina Jolie which is under the radar, Jennifer Aniston & Alia Shawkat are just add ons. Bringing a twist to it all, it is now being said that Alia is not interest in Brad but his ex-wife!

Yes, you heard that right! For a long time now, rumours have been rife that Alia Shawkat has been secretly seeing Brad Pitt amid lockdown. Pictures of the Arrested Development star outside Brad’s house further fuelled the reports. They were bonding over ‘arts’ and spending some quality time over the same.

However, twist in the turn came in when a source close to Alia Shawkat revealed Woman’s Day that she and Brad Pitt are nothing but friends. Furthermore, the report stated that Alia instead finds Jennifer Aniston super attractive and wants to date her. It all happened after the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star introduced Jen to the former.

Hollywood website Gossip Cop, on the contrary, quashes all such rumours. Their reports state that while it is true that Pitt and Shawkat are nothing but friends, the reports around Alia Shawkat being interested in Jennifer Aniston is false.

Only time will tell what’s the truth is, but all the speculations are leaving us confused just like you guys.

Previously it has also been said that Jennifer Aniston is pregnant with Brad Pitt’s child. That was in fact also the reason why the actor missed out being at BAFTA Awards this year.

What fans have been most interested in currently is the FRIENDS reunion. Featuring Jen along with her 5 other members, the show was supposed to air in March but got postponed over COVID-19 pandemic.

