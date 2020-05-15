Jennifer Aniston Is 3-Months Pregnant Already With Brad Pitt’s Baby? This May Be The PROOF

Jennifer Aniston has been creating a storm around her pregnancy rumours. While her reconciliation with Brad Pitt remains a trending topic, this has come in like a shock wave. Previously it was being said that the FRIENDS actress was considering adoption or surrogacy. The latest development now suggests that she’s already 3-month pregnant. Below is all the scoop you need.

For the unversed, it was the SAG awards that began all the rumours around Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s relation. Ever since, reports around their marriage, tell-all interview, exposing Angelina Jolie and so much more has refused to stop. On top of it, remain rumours that Brad has cheated on The Morning Show actress with Alia Shawkat.

If one remembers, Brad did not make an appearance at the BAFTA Awards, which were held in February. The reason behind it, as per some latest reports, remains Jennifer Aniston’s pregnancy. Rumours are rife that the actor did not want to leave his pregnant ladylove alone in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, the couple reportedly even went to Lake Como (Italy) for a vacation. If that wasn’t enough, the vacay has been termed as a ‘babymoon’ (yes, you read that right!)

“George Clooney is stoked that Jen and Brad are back together and happily offered up his home. He even had the region’s best doctor on hand to help Jen with her illness and treated her to all sorts of natural remedies and stomach-soothing drinks,” a source had previously revealed about their vacation.

However, in contrary, The Sun claims that Brad Pitt has instead spend February mending relations with his estranged son Maddox. Furthermore, he was supporting his 2 daughters who had undergone surgery around the same time. Angelina Jolie too had confirmed the news of the surgery back then.

Do you really think Jennifer Aniston is pregnant? Only time will tell.

