Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar professionally known as Cardi B is immensely popular on social media for her music. Few of her hit songs include Bodak Yellow, I Like It, Money, Please Me and the list goes on. In 2018, she came up with an album titled ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ and bagged ‘Best Rap Album’ at 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, which took place on February 10, 2019.

Cardi B just received her Grammy in the mailbox and shared the good news on Instagram and wrote, “I just received my Grammy to the right house,” while unboxing her award.

Cardi B who is currently living with husband and rapper Offset in Atlanta has a huge lavish mansion. She has a 1-year-old daughter named, Kulture with Offset. She was nominated along with late artist Mac Miller’s album named Swimming, Pusha-T’s Daytona, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld and come out as the winner!

By winning the BEST RAP ALBUM, Cardi B created history by becoming the first-ever solo woman to win in the category. While celebrating the big win, Cardi B paid an emotional tribute to late artist Mac Miller and said, “I’m sharing this Grammy with you, motherfu**er. Rest in peace.”

Since then, there has been no looking back for the rap QUEEN and we love her for how honest she is with her fans.

