Billie Eilish Fans REJOICE! Grammy-Award Winner To Collab With Takashi Murakami For A Clothing Line

Billie Eilish isn’t just a singer but she’s an emotion for her fans out there. She is the youngest singer to sweep Grammy-awards in five major categories. And not just that, she’s also the youngest to give the background music for a James Bond movie – No Time To Die. Now, she is collaborating with Japanese contemporary artist, Takashi Murakami for a clothing line.

Yes, you read that right. Uniqlo last night made the announcement on their official Instagram account and wrote, “Coming Soon. #BillieEilishxMurakamiUT”. Uniqlo is a popular designer Japanese apparel, retailer and manufacturer who is owned by Tadashi Yanai. Take a look at the first glimpse of the Billie Eilish and Murakami’s collaboration here:

This isn’t the first time, legendary Murakami has collaborated with a Hollywood celebrity. Before Billie Eilish, she has collaborated with celebs like Pharrell Williams, Britney Spears and Kanye West.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish is enjoying the lockdown at home with her adopted new pup and family. She keeps sharing pictures of her pup on social media and revealed during a recent interview with German Telekom Electronic Beats Podcast, Billie revealed that she’s actually enjoying the lockdown and said, “It sounds so introverted and loner-ish, but I’ve been really enjoying being alone.”

“I feel like everybody on the Internet has been talking about, like, they’ve been on FaceTime all day long with their friends,” Billie Eilish added. She actually has time for herself and it’s a nice breather from her hectic work schedule.

We wish Billie Eilish nothing but all the love and luck for her new collaboration!

