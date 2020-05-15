Avatar: The Last Airbender Comes Back To Netflix, Cast Reunites To Welcome The Much Loved Show

Avatar: The Last Airbender completed its run on Nickelodeon almost a decade ago, but it is still fresh in the hearts of those who fell in love with it. The news that it is coming back on Netflix left the fans excited recently. Now, what if we give you one more surprise?

The much-loved show Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming back to Netflix, 5 years after it was pulled down in 2015. Now to celebrate the news, Dante Basco, who voiced Zuko and Jack DeSena who was Sokka’s voice will be hosting a watch party. They will be watching it virtually with fans of the show and they confirmed it themselves.

Announcing the same, Avatar fame Dante Basco in a tweet wrote, “#Avatar #LetsWatch PARTY tmrw Fri. May 15th 3pm PST with me & #JackDeSena (#Sokka) with @honor_society_ on our #twitch! http://Twitch.tv/honorsociety Join us! Celebrating its release on #Netflix & raising money for charity! #ATLA #Zuko.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender released originally back in 2005 and was cancelled in 2008 by the third season. The show set in the fictional world, follows Avatar who’s goal was to keep harmony amidst four nations. A villain kicks in and initiates a war. With his friends, Avatar tries to bring peace in the four nations.

Will you be joining the watch party hosted by Sokka and Zuko? How excited are you about Avatar: The Last Airbender coming back to the streaming giant? Let us know everything in the comments section below, we are waiting.

