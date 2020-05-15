Chris Evans AKA Captain America Loves THIS Thing But Says “It’s A Shame, I Don’t Know If It Works Anymore”

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Evans is loved all around for his portrayal as Captain America. But did you know the actor created a storm with one of his other roles? The shocking part is that it wasn’t his acting skills but a piece of clothing that he wore. We’re sure the fans now know what we’re talking about.

Yes, the famous sweater. It was the white piece that he wore in Knives Out that drove women crazy. It grabbed so much attention that the movie was benefitted by a huge mark at the ticket windows. Just a sweater doing all of this? No, it was the sweater used on Chris Evans (get the difference?) But the shocking part is that Chris Evans feels the charm is gone.

The Avengers: Endgame actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and spoke about the totally messed up haircut that he did on his dog, Dodger. The conversation that moved on to ‘The Sweater’ that the entire internet is crazy about. If that isn’t enough, Dodger has a version of his own too!

While talking about busting the cream cable knit, “It’s a shame! I love cable knits but now if I wear one, I feel like people are like ‘Ughh,'” he said, rolling his eyes good-humouredly. “I don’t know if it works anymore,” said Chris Evans.

Well, we for a fact know that it works way more than he thinks he does! Also, we can’t wait to see our Captain America in that avatar again. Mind if we get back to watching Knives Out in between writing this piece?

Meanwhile, Chris Evans bid goodbye to Captain America and MCU with his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Along with him, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) exited the universe too!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!