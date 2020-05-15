Will Smith AKA The ‘Fresh Prince’ Returns As A Rapper With Joyner Lucas In ‘Will’ Remix

American rapper Joyner Lucas had the world go gaga following his tribute track ‘Will’ for Hollywood star Will Smith, which released in the month of March. One got to see Lucas in various attires and avatar strikingly similar to his idol Will Smith’s character right from the latter’s TV series ‘The Fresh Prince Bel-Air’ to ‘Aladdin’.

The tribute track was very well appreciated, and Joyner Lucas too was hailed for his rap and the efforts that he had put in to relive iconic characters portrayed by Will Smith on both small and big screens.

Will Smith who is quite active on Instagram with over a whopping 45 Million followers, yesterday took to his account to share a teaser of ‘Will’ Remix for which he has lent his voice. Along with the video the Aladdin star, he also mentioned that the full version of the song will be out on Friday.

The very teaser of ‘Will’ remix and his announcement was more than enough for the star’s fans to go gaga, as they made sure to trend it with hashtag #willremix.

The full version of ‘Will’ remix was released by Joyner Lucas a few hours back on Youtube on his channel.

With ‘Will’ remix, Will Smith has made his return to rap after a huge gap of 15 years. The last time The Pursuit Of Happyness star officially rapped was for his Grammy-winning album Lost and Found. For those, unversed, It was in 1985 when the Hollywood superstar took rapping as ‘The Fresh Prince’.

Though Will Smith made his comeback in rap after a gap of 15 years, the Hollywood star has managed to woo his listeners with his rapping skills. Below are some of the adorable tweets which his fans have for him post-listening ti ‘Will’ remix.

@JoynerLucas you managed to get at Big Will to come out and go berserk on the mic. Thank you #willremix — Kuzco (@kuzcoblaze) May 15, 2020

This year, 47-year-old Eminem and 51-year-old Will Smith have shown me that talent, when cultivated, is evergreen.😌#WillRemix #MTBMB — Mayuzbobo (@itsmaayowa_) May 15, 2020

#WillSmith has some serious bars tho , still killing it man he’s a goat 🐐!! #joynerlucas #willremix — Sean Pryde (@Pryde92) May 14, 2020

Homie will smith just reminded everybody he still got it.. bodied that verse. Love the fact the og @JoynerLucas put it on for will….#willremix — 🌚🌚 NightMare King 🤴🏾🤴🏾 (@callmekingish) May 15, 2020

Will Smith still got it though 🔥💯 #WillRemix — Maliibu Miitch Is Coming BITCH!! (@FierceFlows_) May 15, 2020

Will Smith left flames on that Will remix with Joyner Lucas!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💯💯 #WillRemix — $CLIP$ (@EClip_85) May 15, 2020

