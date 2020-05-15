Katy Perry Believes She Didn’t Know If She Could Be A Mother & How She Cried Her Heart Out

Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, has opened up about the rollercoaster of feelings during the course of pregnancy. She also talks about how she was never sure of being a mother.

Katy Perry is currently in quarantine with her nieces. Orlando’s son Flynn from his first marriage to Miranda Kerr is also staying with them.

She appeared on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and Fleur East’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show and shared the experience of being a new mother. She told Fleur: “I’ve always wanted to be that. I didn’t know if I could be that, or if I’d have the capacity… My sister is the most maternal one in my family and I’m a logistics strategiser, you know, show off, and I didn’t have the maternal gene, so I’ve had to really learn how to have that.”

On the other show, Katy had a detailed conversation with Zoe and told her: “My plan pre-COVID was, you know, just to keep going and put out a record in the summer until my waters break, then I was going to transition into being a mum. But there’s obviously a certain skill set that’s needed in being a full-time mum, and I guess I get to have a test run. But like everyone else I go sit in my parked car outside of my house, lock the doors and sometimes just cry off my fake eyelashes.”

She also added, “You’re like and here’s a bunch of accolades, and she’s done this she’s done that, but I can barely make three nourishing meals for myself and anyone else a day.”

Also opening up about her OCD, Katy said, “I’ve got a little bit of OCD, I like to organise and I can’t do dishes as dishes for me are the epitome of never really over, they’re just never done, you turn around and there they are. So I can sweep and feel great because it’s a pile, it feels good.”

