Selena Gomez recently launched her cosmetics line Rare Beauty. Since its release, the products have been receiving praises and positive feedback from many. But one vlogger, Patrick Starrr, didn’t give a very positive review and netizens haven’t liked it. Now, Selena’s Rare Beauty has come out in support of Partick and have thanked him for his review.

Talking about why Patrick has been at the receiving end, in his September 6 review video, he frequently compared the items from Rare Beauty to those from his Sephora collection One/Size. Patrick admitted he was biased, but fans of the singer hasn’t liked it.

Now, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty has issued a statement expressing gratitude for all those who reviewed their products. They even acknowledged Patrick Starrr’s review. They tweeted, “We’re so thrilled by all the great feedback on @rarebeauty so far! It’s so uplifting to see how much love and support we’re receiving from the community for our brand mission and our products.”

We’re so thrilled by all the great feedback on @rarebeauty so far! It’s so uplifting to see how much love and support we’re receiving from the community for our brand mission and our products. — Rare Beauty (@rarebeauty) September 10, 2020

In the following tweet, they wrote, “But please remember that everyone has different preferences with makeup, and not everything is going to work for everyone. That’s okay! @patrickstarrr is such a positive voice in this community and an incredible creator and entrepreneur so let’s all show him nothing but love!”

We’re so thrilled by all the great feedback on @rarebeauty so far! It’s so uplifting to see how much love and support we’re receiving from the community for our brand mission and our products. — Rare Beauty (@rarebeauty) September 10, 2020

In response to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty’s tweet, Patrick wrote, “Alexa play “Kill Em with Kindness.” Love u @selenagomez congrats on the launch.”

Selena Gomez has decided to donate 1 per cent of Rare Beauty towards mental health resources. She intends to raise $100 million to bring mental health services to underserved communities over the next ten years.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 1984 POSTPONED Again; New Release Date OUT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube