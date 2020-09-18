Justin Bieber rules our heart like a king. His music is not only in our playlist but also in our minds all the time. So here is a piece of excellent news for his fans. The Baby singer has shared a new single featuring Chance The Rapper. The song is called “Holy.”

The singer had released a new album called Changes earlier this year. But its sales were relatively weak if we compare it with his blockbuster 2015 album Purpose. Even the scale of his planned tour was downgraded even before the outbreak of coronavirus. Now, let’s see how the audience reacts to Holly.

Colin Tilley directed Justin Bieber’s Holly music video. The theme of Holly is coronavirus pandemic. We see the factory where Justin works is shut down due to the “current and ongoing global situation.” The video ends with a fantastic cameo by Wilmer Valderrama, a soldier ostensibly home from war, who offers hungry Justin a meal at his home.

Watch Justin Bieber’s Holy music video below:

Apart from the heartfelt appearance by Wilmer Valderrama, the main attractions of the video are Chance The Rapper and Star actress and devoted Belieber, Ryan Destiny. Justin Bieber and Ryan Destiny play a couple in the Holly music video and beautifully played their characters.

