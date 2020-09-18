Spice Girls To Reunite For 25th Anniversary WITHOUT Victoria Beckham?

It was a treat for fans when Spice Girls Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell reunited for a tour in 2019. And now we have come across some equally exciting news. As per reports, the girl band are likely to remake the music video of their iconic hit, Wannabe to celebrate 25 years of the song. Read on for more.

For the unversed, Wannabe released in 1996 and claimed the No. 1 spot soon after its release. This track was the group’s best-selling song. The music video was shot at the entrance and on the staircase of the former Midland Grand Hotel in St Pancras, London.

Talking about the big plans for the 25th-anniversary celebration, a source told The Sun, “The Spice Girls were hoping to hit the road in 2021 to mark their big anniversary but now it’s not possible because of the pandemic. They’re all in touch weekly and are trying to come up with new ideas on how they can do something special to mark the big day.”

The source added, “Mel C suggested doing something around Wannabe — including the idea of possibly re-working the video for social media. There are so many options and nothing is off-limits. They want to give the fans something special.”

As per reports, the fifth Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham is said to be “exceedingly unlikely” to be involved.

In January 2019 Emma visited the filming location of Wannabe and snapped a picture of herself on the staircase. Sharing the pic, she captioned it, “special place”.

Talking about the news of the reunion, Mel has earlier admitted that the Spice Girls have been ‘constantly talking’ about a big world tour next year. In April, Mel C again hinted she would love to see the group head back on the road.

The Spice Girls each have a ‘Spice’ nickname. Melanie Brown aka Mel B is Scary Spice, Melanie Chisholm aka Mel C goes by Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton is called Baby Spice, Geri Halliwell is known as Ginger Spice, and Victoria Beckham is Posh Spice.

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Almost Goes Topless, Fans Express Concern Over Her Mental Health

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube