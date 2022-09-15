Singer-song writer, Melanie Chisholm who is also known as Mel C, finally opened up about a night that she had buried in herself for years. Mel C had been s*xually assaulted once in Turkey before her first live performance, and now in an interview, she talked about it. Scroll below to know.

Mel C, who also starred in Spice Girls as Sporty Spice shared her first live performance experience in Turkey and how it turned into a horrible nightmare which she never wanted to talk about until now.

Ahead of her memoir release ‘Who I Am’, in an interview on the podcast How To Fail, Mel C shared that she was s*xually assaulted by a massage therapist at a spa in Istanbul Turkey, a night before her Spice Girls’ first live performance. Talking about the incident, “We were in Istanbul. We did two shows over there and we’d never done a full-length concert before, so obviously we’d rehearsed for weeks ahead, costume fittings, makeup, hair, everything was leading towards the pinnacle of everything I ever wanted to do, and ever wanted to be. What drives me is being on stage, being a performer, so here we were, the eve of the first-ever Spice Girls show, so I treat myself to a massage in the hotel.”

“And what happened to me — I kind of buried, immediately, because there were other things to focus on. I didn’t want to make a fuss but also I didn’t have time to deal with it.” Mel C further added that because she didn’t deal with it at that time she had buried it inside her for years and years. Even though she didn’t share the details, Mel C said that she experienced a ‘mild version of s*xual assault’. However, it could have been much worse than that.

Mel C even mentioned that it didn’t cross her mind until she started writing her memoir. She said, “It came to me in a dream, or I kind of woke up and it was in my mind. And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I haven’t even thought about having that in the book.’ Then, of course, I had to think, ‘Well, do I want to reveal this?’ And I just thought, actually, I think it’s really important for me to say it, and to finally deal with it and process it.”

What do you think of Mel C revelations? Let us know!

