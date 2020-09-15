Jason Momoa Backs Ray Fisher's Claims Of Ill-Treatment On Justice League Sets: "This S*it Has To Stop"

Following Ray Fisher‘s allegations against interim director Joss Whedon’s toxic behaviour on the sets of Justice League, Jason Momoa also came out in support of the actor. He also claimed that he also experienced mistreatment on the set of the film.

Director Joss Whedon was roped in to finish Justice League after the original director Zack Snyder left the film citing personal tragedy. Whedon, rather than simply completing the original vision for the project, he organised extensive reshoot and cut a much-different movie. After the film was released in theatres in 2017, fans started to demand the original Snyder Cut which led to the rise of the Release the Snyder Cut movement. However, now Warner Bros. is all set to release Snyder’s work by next year.

After Fisher revealed his supposed experience on the set of Justice League when Whedon took over, Jason Momoa now backs up his claims and demanded accountability from Warner Bros. The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared his experience on the set of Justice League.

Jason’s statement reads, “THIS SHIT HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j”

Take a look at his Instagram post:

Recently a report also stated that Jason Momoa was in talks to voice Frosty the Snowman in an upcoming film produced by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. The actor now revealed that the report was fake and it was released to distract from Fisher’s allegations.

