Tenet: Warner Bros. Gives A Green Signal To Drive-Ins In Los Angeles Area!

Luckily, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is surviving the pandemic scare and putting a good score at the box office. Cinema enthusiasts are pouring in love for the highly-awaited film post the reopening of theatres.

The film was opened a few days back and it was learnt that Warner Bros. will allow screening only in those outdoor venues where indoor theatres are operating. The studio doesn’t want to give away the twists of the plot, thus avoiding the screening in drive-in theatres.

But now, seems like the studio is changing its mind owing to the demand of Tenet. As per ANI, from today onwards, Tenet will be playing in five drive-in theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, as well as outdoor venues in Orange County, San Diego and the Bay Area.

Meanwhile, Tenet is enjoying a good run at the box office. The film has already crossed the milestone of $150 million globally and now inching towards $200 million marks.

According to the report published in NYTimes, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet got a massive opening in North America and the film collected over $20.2 million even after releasing in limited cinemas. This equals to 147 crores INR. As per the report from Variety, Tenet is currently being shown in 611 locations all across the UK and Ireland. And according to Comscore, despite the pandemic, the movie has grossed $7.16 million till now.

Speaking about the Chinese market, the film earned over $30 million during the last weekend. Tenet earned its significant chunk of collection from China.

Must Read: Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? Kristen Stewart-Robert Pattinson’s Twilight Earned $201 Million Through Home Media

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube