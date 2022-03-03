Zendaya led Euphoria has left the tails wagging. The show which is based on high-school kids has a lot of dark sides, especially n*dity. Every member of the cast starting from Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie to Hunter Schafer have been seen stripping down in some scene or the other. Now, Jacob Elordi is breaking his silence on criticism around such scenes. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Jacob plays the role of Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. The show features him as a really dark character that boasts of machoism. [SPOILERS AHEAD] Euphoria has witnessed him getting involved in s*xual scenes with actors like Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and even his own on-screen father, Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs).

Advertisement

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jacob Elordi has defended his n*de scenes in Euphoria. He said, “It’s like every scene is like he sleeps with this person, he does this with this person naked” adding that it makes sense in the context of the scene.

Jacob Elordi also cited examples of other shows adding, “I’ve done some movies where it gets to the point where it’s like, he goes to the mall shirtless. And you’re like, why?”

Just not that, Elordi added, “On Euphoria, it comes with the territory of the character” as Nate Jacobs is “an ultra-masculine, macho jock, so those guys, I think, tend to get around pretty shirtless so it’s sort of okay.”

The funniest part arrived when Jacob Elordi revealed that he has been working with the same set of crew members since Euphoria Season 1. “It’s like getting naked in front of your family,” he joked.

To this, Ellen DeGeneres responded, “Which also is weird… Just to let you know, in this country that’s weird. I don’t know about Australia.”

Previously, Sydney Sweeney has broken her silence on the criticism adding that she was never made to do s*x scenes that she wanted to. She added that the creator and writer Sam Levinson was open to changes if they felt “n*dity wasn’t necessary.”

Euphoria is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: The Batman Director Matt Reeves Says He’ll Never Make An MCU Film As He Would ‘Get Lost’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube