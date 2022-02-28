Tom Hiddleston, aka Loki, is trending on Twitter this week because of a sweater. There are a lot of things for which Marvel stars trend, and this time it’s because of a sweater, much like that of Chris Evans’ white sweater from Knives Out. The latter became a hilarious meme, with even Chris’ dog taking a part in the trend.

Advertisement

Evans took to his social media to post a photo of his adorable dog Dodger, wearing the Knives Out sweater. Now, it seems like Loki is giving Captain America a run of his money after his blue sweater from Hiddleston’s show goes viral.

Advertisement

Recently, the Marvel series on the God of Mischief finished its season 1 with a cliffhanger. Despite that, what has got the fans talking is the navy blue sweater worn by Tom Hiddleston in the third episode. Hiddleston has been noted wearing the same blue sweater for years now.

Fans are excited to know if Tom Hiddleston is going to don his now-famous blue sweater while joining Sophia Di Martino, aka Sylvie, and show’s director Kate Herron for a special “Loki: Behind the Scenes” event hosted by Royal Television Society on 2nd March. The event will throw some light on the upcoming second season of the series.

Check out netizen’s reaction to Tom’s blue sweater:

me waiting for march 2nd so that we can see tom hiddleston in his blue sweater again pic.twitter.com/f3D3hPRAMw — Gizem (@giz3m24) February 28, 2022

Is TOM HIDDLESTON gonna show up wearing the blue sweater? Let's see 🤣💙 pic.twitter.com/4u8SWDau0q — Dara Mae (@daralingmae) February 28, 2022

If Tom Hiddleston wears the same blue sweater on Wednesday I’m going to…(let autocorrect finish the sentence for you) Mine: “If Tom Hiddleston wears the same blue sweater on Wednesday I’m going to do that too lol” pic.twitter.com/StZLtEjA2U — Janna 💁🏼‍♀️ | Sylki and Loki memes (@SylkiMemes) February 27, 2022

this carnival im gonna dressed up as tom hiddleston pic.twitter.com/2pZzC1rhvs — Lilith ‘Dottir ✨ (@MissKingreen) February 27, 2022

Love that Tom Hiddleston is trending because people are wondering if he'll show up in this sweater on March 2nd😂 pic.twitter.com/FYliLAEUGy — Samantha Peterson (@_samantha97_) February 27, 2022

tom hiddleston being an outfit repeater with the blue sweater just proves he knows how to use a washing machine LEAVE HIM ALONE pic.twitter.com/5eSlQsfeJr — zoie (@MYSHlNE) February 27, 2022

It is proven that Tom is an outfit repeater, and we love it! Meanwhile, the series is being renewed for a second season, which reportedly will go under development later this year. This means that season two won’t be out until 2023.

As of now, Tom Hiddleston will return as Loki, Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer. One character whose future had been up in the air is Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie. You will have to just wait until 2nd March to know more updates regarding the second season and whether Hiddleston wears the blue sweater or not.

Must Read: Tom Holland Offered A Part In Cillian Murphy’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ The Movie?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube