There is no way one can be unaware of the deep pool of controversy JK Rowling has immersed herself in. The Harry Potter author in her controversial comments over a year ago had allegedly ignored the trans community while talking about women and that has brought her a massive backlash. Ever since then, she has been in the eye of the heat for a very long time and it even led to many of her contemporaries and friends from Hollywood breaking ties with her.

It looks like nothing is affecting JK Rowling who is stern on her stand and continues to have the same voice she did when she made the earlier comments. Now, the acclaimed author has again made a tweet that has created a whirlpool and people are again lashing out at her for being ignorant to the trans community.

JK Rowling was celebrating International Women’s, as she took to Twitter and wrote, “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.” It was thread of tweets in which the Harry Potter author wrote was criticising Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill. The bill is said to be making the process of legally changing gender easier.

The tweets on March 8 was a reaction to an interview of Anneliese Dodds, Chair of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom. Where she spoke about how there are different definitions to what constitutes a woman. Referring to this, JK Rowling tweeted, “Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay”. Later appreciating Women’s Rights Network’s Woman of the Year 2022 Joanna Cherry, she took another dig.

Turns out this entire episode has not gone down well with the netizens who already hated JK Rowling. They took to their handles and called her out expressing how wrong her stand is at the moment according to them. Below are. Few reactions compiled.

What do you have to say about JK Rowling row? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

