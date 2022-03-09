There is no way one can be unaware of the deep pool of controversy JK Rowling has immersed herself in. The Harry Potter author in her controversial comments over a year ago had allegedly ignored the trans community while talking about women and that has brought her a massive backlash. Ever since then, she has been in the eye of the heat for a very long time and it even led to many of her contemporaries and friends from Hollywood breaking ties with her.

It looks like nothing is affecting JK Rowling who is stern on her stand and continues to have the same voice she did when she made the earlier comments. Now, the acclaimed author has again made a tweet that has created a whirlpool and people are again lashing out at her for being ignorant to the trans community.

JK Rowling was celebrating International Women’s, as she took to Twitter and wrote, “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.” It was thread of tweets in which the Harry Potter author wrote was criticising Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill. The bill is said to be making the process of legally changing gender easier.

The tweets on March 8 was a reaction to an interview of Anneliese Dodds, Chair of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom. Where she spoke about how there are different definitions to what constitutes a woman. Referring to this, JK Rowling tweeted, “Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay”. Later appreciating Women’s Rights Network’s Woman of the Year 2022 Joanna Cherry, she took another dig.

Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2022

Turns out this entire episode has not gone down well with the netizens who already hated JK Rowling. They took to their handles and called her out expressing how wrong her stand is at the moment according to them. Below are. Few reactions compiled.

Oh my god, SHUT UP — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) March 8, 2022

You could just accept that transwomen are women and save your reputation and your tweets. You have no idea how much harm you are doing. — Witti Repartee (@WittiRepartee) March 8, 2022

Saying the quiet part loud again, eh? Why you couldn't just be content with your fame and fortune instead of using your platform to attack trans people I will never understand. — sebzilla☭ (@sebzilla89) March 8, 2022

if you were going to be such a putrid needlessly cruel individual, you could have at least written books that were good — Jack Saint (@lackingsaint) March 8, 2022

God, it's so disappointing to see that someone who has built up so many beautiful stories can have such an inferior mind. It sounds hypocritical and pitiful that you always need to affirm this position, because it only proves that there is a great fragility inside of you about it — Gui Hipólito (@Guidlx) March 8, 2022

God, this is embarrassing. You’re basically an Adult Human Glinner at this point. — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (they/them) (@SpillerOfTea) March 8, 2022

What do you have to say about JK Rowling row? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

