Though Thor: Love and Thunder has been just released, Marvel fans are already discussing their thoughts on the fifth instalment. The fourth part of the standalone Thor series sees Chris Hemsworth reprise the titular role after Ragnarok. It opened with a thunderous start, and fans showered it with love.

Advertisement

We just covered its opening weekend’s box office, and the movie lived up to its expectations as it earned $302 million. In the US, it was able to surpass the openings of all the other three movies on Asgardian and create a new record. Now, as fans flood to the theatres to watch the movie they have initiated a conversation on the next instalment.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the first Marvel superhero to get a fourth standalone flick with Thor: Love and Thunder, and it sets up a fifth part or some spin-off series. Just recently, actress Tessa Thompson aka Valkyrie spoke about the chances of her character getting her own solo adventure. The actress said she would love to do it.

But some fans have their own theories and hopes around the 5th part if it happens. Several people discussed whether Taika Waititi should direct the next movie. He has directed Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. “I liked Love and Thunder, and hell I loved Ragnarok, but I don’t want Taika to direct Thor 5,” said one user.

“I want the Russo Brothers to direct #Thor 5 bcz his best version was in Infinity War, and they should adopt the same style!” noted another. But many others hoped that Taika Waititi does helm the movie. Several other fans brought in more names including Justice League’s Zack Snyder.

Check out a few tweets here:

fuck it zack snyder should direct thor 5 pic.twitter.com/2K1dau39Xd — jeremy. (@jeremylovesyall) July 11, 2022

I'll hate myself for saying this, but… Give it to Zack Snyder. https://t.co/p9aGx8KFto — RogueCreed (@RogueCreed) July 11, 2022

I'm game for a thor 5, even keep taiki, but maybe team him up with a more serious action guy like Zack Snyder. — Superman/saurus (@thundacloudz) July 7, 2022

Some fans had more suggestions regarding the movie.

Few hopes for Thor 5 I guess. pic.twitter.com/xxyFenrBCv — Christian (@chriswashere321) July 10, 2022

THOR 5 is gonna be something… pic.twitter.com/ryQ6jCRLff — SierraWhiskey (@SierraWhiskey9) July 7, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder

Brett Goldstein, he's here, he's there, he's EVERY FUCKING WHERE. Can't wait to see Hercules agaisnt Thor. I need Thor 5 rn pic.twitter.com/2EtRYSQJlX — francis | it's thoring time (@Francis32748807) July 8, 2022

What are your thoughts on it? Do you think there should be a Thor 5, and can Zack Snyder take over Taika Waititi? Let us know!

Must Read: Did Johnny Depp Take A Sly Dig At Amber Heard In New Song As He Croons “I Think You’ve Said Enough”? Netizens Are Convinced!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram