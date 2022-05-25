Russo Brothers, who helmed Marvel’s Avengers series, is back again with the big-budget action film The Gray Man starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The trailer of the film was recently dropped on YouTube and is going viral on all social media platforms.

Advertisement

The trailer of the film shows off some slick action sequences that are sure to make this film an experience. However, one of the most important parts of the film to the desi fans is Dhanush. He will be playing a small but pivotal role in the film.

Advertisement

Hours after the trailer of The Gray Man was dropped, the director duo spoke to fans on Twitter Spaces and dropped yet another surprise for all the desi fans. Russo brothers hinted that a spin-off with Dhanush in the lead may be on the cards.

Joe and Anthony Russo on the Twitter Spaces chat revealed, “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon.” The duo even spilt out some details about Dhanush’s role in the film.

“He plays one of the top assassins of the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. Dhanush has a great camera presence and we loved seeing him perform,” they said. Take a look at the trailer of The Gray Man below:

For the unversed, the film is based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film tells the story of CIA mercenary Court Gentry aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) being hunted by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and several international assassins Dhanush being one of them.

The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Rege-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Must Read: Justin Bieber Is All Set To Perform In Delhi By Mid-October & The Ticket Prices Are Pretty Affordable! Beliebers, Are You Listening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram