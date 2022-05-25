Back in the day, when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were still a couple, they were one of the most popular and successful couples in the world. Their fans fondly called them ‘Brangelina’ and their split didn’t go well with them who were left heartbroken. Today, we have brought you a throwback to the time when the ex-couple walked the BAFTA red carpet together in 2014 wearing matching tuxedos and gave fashion goals to everyone. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Brangelina has always been couple goals on the red carpet. From Angelina rocking her signature thigh-high slit flaunting her toned leg (which literally have fanclubs on social media) to Brad setting the bar too high in mens fashion, the two have been an epitome of grace and demeanour over the years.

Let’s take a look at Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 2014 BAFTA fashionable outfits:

Okay, I’m sold. That’s called power-dressing. Someone rightly said ‘Dress for the job you want’. And these two have time and again done that.

Let’s decode Angelina Jolie’s look first –

The Maleficent actress wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo which had a white unbuttoned shirt and black fitted trousers with a matching crisp blazer. She donned an untied dicky bow draped nicely at the collar and flashed her billion dollar smile to the paps while making her way to the red carpet.

Angelina styled her look with black leather pumps and wore her signature smokey eye glam with pink glossy lips.

Let’s now decode Brad Pitt’s look –

The Troy actor wore a Valentino tuxedo which had a white shirt, black trousers and paired it with a matching blazer. He styled his suit with a matching bow tie and looked dapper as ever.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt dressing like a power couple and giving fashion goals to the world? Tell us in the comments below.

