Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once the IT Couple of Hollywood, and their whirlwind romance had caught everyone’s attention. Though they met in 1994, the two didn’t start to date until 1998. At that time, Aniston was famous for her role as Rachel Green in Friends.

The former couple quickly got engaged and then married each other in 2000. Just four years later, when Brad started to work with Angelina Jolie for Mr and Mrs Smith, rumours of him cheating on Jen spread like wildfire. Their seven years of relationship and five years of marriage ended in 2005.

Since then, both the Hollywood stars remarried. Brad Pitt tied the knot with Angelina Jolie, while Jennifer Aniston wedded Justin Theroux. But neither of these marriages lasted long, and Brad and Jennifer called it quits with their respective partners. The Murder Mystery actress has said that she won’t be settling down again.

It is also known that Jennifer Aniston has no bad feelings for Brad Pitt, despite the cheating rumours. Now, a new report has sparked speculation about the two getting back together. As per Entertainment Tonight, “Brad and Jen are still friends,” a source revealed. “They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship,” they added.

However, there is nothing beyond friendship for the two, as the source said that Pitt and Aniston “aren’t getting back together, but they have a lot of respect for each other.” Unlike Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who reunited their old flame, these two are far from it. Recently, a different source revealed Jen is much happier after splitting up with her exes.

They claimed that Jennifer Aniston felt better after ditching her habit of putting other people’s needs before hers. It was also said that the actress told Brad Pitt that if he wants to talk to her it has been happy stuff and to leave all the complaining for a professional. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

