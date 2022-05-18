Tom Cruise is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming and most awaited film Top Gun: Maverick. Fans are super excited to once again see the actor nailing it in some high octane action scenes.

The scene in which Top was flying a fighter plane in the trailer of the upcoming film left us all flabbergasted. However, there is some sad news for you Cruise fans. According to the latest scoops, the one flying the plane is not Tom.

According to Dailymail, Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise is not flying the $70 million F-18 Super Hornet which is being shown in the trailer of the film. Well, this came as a shocker as the actor usually insists on performing his stunts the actor is an experienced pilot.

Now Top Gun: Maverick’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer has admitted that even after they bagged a clearance to put Tom Cruise in the F-18 fighter plane, the lead actor and others weren’t allowed to do so.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that Tom Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise had personally filed a request to be allowed to fly the fighter plane but was denied clearance by the Navy, and the reason for it was that the fighter plane cost $70 million and was just simply too expensive to be entrusted someone who was not a skilled fighter pilot.

Aww, that’s a piece of sad news for all the Tom fans.

For those who are unaware, Cruise is an experienced pilot and has admitted in earlier interviews that he was an aerobatic pilot and flew warbirds.

