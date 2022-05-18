Amber Heard is once again facing the wrath of the internet after a video of James Franco was played in court during the Johnny Depp case. The defamation case, which has been extended to 27 May, began after a short break. Heard has been on the stand and has testified against Depp.

She recently revealed facing violence from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during their Honeymoon. Amber received some support from netizens after JD’s lawyer grilled the actress over securing her Aquaman role. Lawyer Camille Vasquez claimed that it was her client that got Heard her role as Mera.

Now, a video of James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her apartment the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. As per the Independent, the CCTV footage was played in court to the jurors during the cross-examination. Franco could be seen arriving at Heard’s penthouse at around 10:50 pm on 22 May 2016. It was just a day before she had claimed that her then-husband-Depp threw a phone at her and a day after filing for a divorce.

Check out the CCTV footage here:

CCTV video shown of James Franco getting in the elevator with #AmberHeard the night after the fight at the penthouse when police were called. #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/jBm3GwdbWL — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 17, 2022

The video went viral, and netizens quickly took to Twitter to react. Many trolled the actress for being bashed by Depp‘s lawyer. While others shamed for cheating on JD.

Check out a few reactions here:

They done caught James Franco in 4k with Amber Heard 😫🤣👀 — Ronnie Banks (@iamronniebanks) May 17, 2022

Amber Heard said… “I’m so scared for my life.” Also, She cheated on him with James Franco and Elon Musk in his own penthouse!#DeppVsHeard — ‘DaVeStill (@DaVeStill721) May 17, 2022

Well there we are. The James Franco elevator video came in with the timeline of when Amber Heard changed the locks to the penthouse. I didn't realize the locks were changed before Franco came over on 5/22/2016. It's just….#JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/Bgqb0Gaf1L — Emily D. Baker ⚖️ 💜 (@TheEmilyDBaker) May 17, 2022

Just ONE DAY after Amber Heard claimed Johnny Depp had violently assaulted her, she was “entertaining” James Franco at their marital home… 🤢 — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) May 17, 2022

Johnny Depp's attorney is destroying Amber Heard in cross examination and I'm here for it 😂 She said she couldn't remember the dates Johnny was out of town and the attorney said "let's remind you" and pulled up the video of her sneaking James Franco into the elevator at 11pm 💀 — KELS :) (@WilliardKelsie) May 18, 2022

Holy shit,so James Franco visited Amber heard the night before she filed for divorce 😳😳. Objection, overruled. Caught like a koswe mumponto 😂😂 — Optimistic Maiden. (@Takunachola) May 17, 2022

Besides James Franco footage, Amber Heard’s diary containing love notes for Johnny Depp was also brought forward. It has mentioned the assault she faced, which led to lawyer Camille asking if Amber Heard was afraid of JD. At first, she said yes and claimed the actor “tried to kill her.” But later, during the examination, the actress said something that contradicted her statement. Read more about that on Koimoi!

