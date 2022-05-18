Video Of Amber Heard Meeting James Franco Before Filing For Divorce From Johnny Depp Goes Viral
James Franco Allegedly Visited Amber Heard At Her House ( Photo Credit – Amber Heard / Instagram; James Franco, Johnny Depp / Flickr; Cathy Russon / Twitter )

Amber Heard is once again facing the wrath of the internet after a video of James Franco was played in court during the Johnny Depp case. The defamation case, which has been extended to 27 May, began after a short break. Heard has been on the stand and has testified against Depp.

She recently revealed facing violence from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during their Honeymoon. Amber received some support from netizens after JD’s lawyer grilled the actress over securing her Aquaman role. Lawyer Camille Vasquez claimed that it was her client that got Heard her role as Mera.

Now, a video of James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her apartment the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. As per the Independent, the CCTV footage was played in court to the jurors during the cross-examination. Franco could be seen arriving at Heard’s penthouse at around 10:50 pm on 22 May 2016. It was just a day before she had claimed that her then-husband-Depp threw a phone at her and a day after filing for a divorce.

The video went viral, and netizens quickly took to Twitter to react. Many trolled the actress for being bashed by Depp‘s lawyer. While others shamed for cheating on JD.

Besides James Franco footage, Amber Heard’s diary containing love notes for Johnny Depp was also brought forward. It has mentioned the assault she faced, which led to lawyer Camille asking if Amber Heard was afraid of JD. At first, she said yes and claimed the actor “tried to kill her.” But later, during the examination, the actress said something that contradicted her statement. Read more about that on Koimoi!

