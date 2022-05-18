One cannot shy away from accepting what a huge star Johnny Depp already was when he met Amber Heard on the sets of The Rum Diary. He was the famous Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise and that name was enough! But did he help the actress bag Aquaman franchise? Her reaction to same is below!

Advertisement

Johnny and Amber began dating during the end of 2011 or early 2012. After a whirlwind romance of 2 years, the actress was spotted with a engagement rock and the couple tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony. Little did they know that the reunion will someday land them in court and in such ugly way?

Advertisement

Johnny Depp had strong connections in Hollywood and there’s no denying to it. He was working with Disney Studios and was also offered the role of Doctor Strange by Marvel. But his attorney Camille Vasquez in a latest hearing claimed that the actor helped his ex-wife bag a role in Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman.

In a viral clipping, Camille Vasquez could be seen questioning, “Mr Depp mentions Aquaman, doesn’t he?” Amber Heard responds, “Yes, he does.”

Johnny Depp’s attorney adds, “So he got you a role in Aquaman, doesn’t he?” She looks baffled and answers, “Excuse me? No Miss Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning.”

Check out the viral video below:

that woman made this claim with absolutely no evidence. the way she snickers at the end makes me so angry. Camille Vasquez is extremely unprofessional,condescending and misogynistic. #IStandWithAmberHeard https://t.co/O6V6xozLin — 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@heardwilde) May 17, 2022

Netizens have slammed Camille Vasquez for making a claim without any kind of proof and say that it is just another example of how misogynist Johnny Depp really is!

On the other hand, Johnny Depp fans have been hailing the attorney and her fan following has visibly improved by a drastic number amid the ongoing battle.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Amber Heard Alleges Johnny Depp Tried To “Kill Her”, Later Contradicts Her Statement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube