Harry Styles is thankful for Billie Eilish for helping him come to terms with his own age and career. Styles has grown a lot since he made his debut as a singer in One Direction. After parting ways from the band, he produced his own songs, which became hits and topped the music charts.

Harry expanded his career beyond music after starring in Christopher Nolan‘s Dunkirk in 2015. His performance earned him heaps of praises. His most recent venture was his MCU debut as Thanos’ brother Eros in Eternals’ post-credit scene. Styles is now set to star in Don’t Worry Darling, directed by his GF Olivia Wilde, who also has a role in it,

Harry Styles has come a long way, and now, he thanks Billie Eilish for making him realise that he has grown up. While talking about his third solo album, “Harry’s House,” arriving this Friday with Zane Lowe, the ‘As It Was’ singer said he had a “really big moment” of realization “when Billie Eilish first blew up.”

“I think being in the band, I’d always felt like … it was fun and exciting because we were young. And I had a moment, seeing her do this at such a young age, where I felt like, ‘I’m not that young anymore,'” Harry Styles said. Billie Eilish “totally broke the spell for me, in a way that I’m very grateful for,” he added. “It’s maybe weird ’cause I’ve never told her that,” Styles continued.

Eilish became a global sensation, especially after her 2015 song ‘Ocean Eyes.’ Her talent got her to even create a song for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. Eilish previously said it was her dream to make a theme for the 007 franchise. Her song for the Daniel Craig starrer even won her an Oscar.

Even though Billie Eilish has become quite famous, Harry Styles has retained his fame and has produced several hits. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

