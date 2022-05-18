On Tuesday, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collected 2 crores* more at the box office. This is allowing the film to have a continued extended run with 119.16 crores* already coming in and 130 crores all set to be crossed before the close of weekend itself. While some more numbers will come in post that as well, a lifetime in the vicinity of 140 crores is now a possibility.

Advertisement

In the process of that happening, the film is only ending up setting the target for the next Marvel release. Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor is in fact one superhero who is more popular than Doctor Strange over the years, as evidenced in lifetime collections of 58.73 crores that Thor: Ragnarok had accumulated in India back in 2017. Given the manner in which the newest installment of Doctor Strange has done where it managed to go past the 100 crores marks in no time, ideally Thor: Love and Thunder should end up doing even better.

Advertisement

The bare minimum target for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be 150 crores, and it would be reasonable as well. The film stars a much more popular actor Chris Hemsworth in the lead and he is joined by other known names like Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. Moreover, the hype is expected to be huge by the time it arrives. There is no competition from Bollywood either as no Hindi film (as of now) is releasing on 6th July, which means the stage is already set for the superhero film to do wonders all over again at the Indian box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

Must Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Box Office Day 5 (Worldwide): Mahesh Babu Starrer Moves Towards The 150 Crore Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube