Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is having a rollercoaster journey at the box office. It started with a thunderous opening of $450 million but saw a gradual decrease in the numbers over the following week. Released on 6 May, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is a sequel to the 2016 film that introduced the character to the Marvel fans.

Even after the Avengers saga, the MCU continued to create more blockbuster hit films. The previous addition to Phase 4, Spider-Man: No Way Home, broke many records set by other films and became the sixth highest grossing movie of all time.

Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released, it was being hyped to be at the same level as No Way Home. The film did have several cameos that were kept hidden from the fans. It also had a spectacular start but saw a massive drop after that. However, despite that, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has managed to cross the $500 million mark.

Not just that, but as per BoxOfficeMojo, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made $703.82 million at the worldwide box office, crossing another threshold. This includes $297.42 million in the US and $406.40 million overseas. The MCU flick may soon cross the $300 million mark at the US box office, making it the third movie to reach such a number since the pandemic shut down of movie theatres.

Marvel films tend to stay for a long period of time at the theatres. Spider-Man: No Way Home did for three months. If Doctor Strange 2 does that too, then it will soon be facing a challenge from Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World Dominion.

It is predicted that its US box office numbers may easily defeat Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This means that the MCU film has less than a month to create more madness at the box office before Jurassic World Dominion on 10 June.

