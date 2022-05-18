Miley Cyrus’ reaction to Selena Gomez’s impression of her during her SNL skit tells us just how awesome Miley is. For those who don’t know, Sel recently appeared on Saturday Night Live and spoke about several things in her opening monologue, including that she has been a massive fan of the show.

She started off by saying that she is single and hopes to find love on the show. She poked fun at Kim Kardashian for meeting her new beau, Pete Davidson, during her appearance on the show. Gomez also roasted her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Later, Selena Gomez did a Miley Cyrus impression which was spot on. She spoke a few sentences as Miley but if one only heard the audio they might think it was Cyrus herself. Days after Selena’s SNL debut, the Hannah Montana actress took to her Instagram to respond to the impression, and it is winning the hearts of her fans.

The ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ singer donned a DIY tank top on which the words, “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus” were written. It was the same words spoken by Selena Gomez during the SNL monologue. Miley wore her custom-made tank and posed in bed with a cup of tea while staring right at the camera with her big blue eyes. She looked fantastic!

She wrote the same thing in the caption and tagged the official Instagram handle of Saturday Night Live and Gomez. Several fans took to the comment section and called the Wrecking Ball singer “queen” and “iconic.” Both the stars were Disney kids and met as teens.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus dated Nick Jonas at different points in their lives and were said to be in a feud. However, the two denied that claim and proved that they are BFFs.

