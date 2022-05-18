The world was alarmed when Oscars 2022 stage witnessed one of its top most controversial moments. It was when Will Smith decided to go on the stage and slap Chris Rock for a comment he made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The controversy led to an entire row and it saw an in depth investigation and bans that have been discussed at length by the world. Now if the latest reports are to go by, Rock might just be back for Oscars in 2023 and this time in a bigger intensity.

For the unversed, it was at the night of Oscars 2022 when Chris Rock was on the stage. The comedian was performing his set and during the same decided to take a dig at Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia condition and cracked a joke about it. This did not go well with Will Smith who stormed the stage and slapped Rock and told him to keep her name out of his mouth.

The row led to an investigation that resulted into a 10 years ban on Will Smith from attending anything related to the Academy. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, that isn’t stopping from the organizers to consider Chris Rock as the host for the Oscar ceremony 2023. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per New York Post, ABC’s President of Entertainment Craig Erich has now said that they don’t mind having Chris Rock hosting Oscars 2023. He called it “even better”. “Obviously there was a lot of controversy [surrounding this year’s broadcast], which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was really happy with the program,” Erich stated. “It was the biggest bounce-back of any award show this season.”

Chris Rock is yet to comment on the same. Tell us what you have to say about this in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

