Amber Heard was on the stands in the last few days giving her testimony in the Johnny Depp defamation trial. The past few days witnessed a lot of new revelations including the infamous poop incident, Kate Moss rumours and so much more. But what is currently viral is a man who couldn’t stop himself from cracking up when the Aquaman actress was on the stands. Scroll below for all the details!

Johnny is suing Amber over a 2018 op-ed that she wrote in The Washington Post making indirect allegations of domestic abuse. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has slapped her with a $50 million defamation suit over it. The case that was earlier supposed to conclude on 19th May has now been extended till 27th of this month.

A video is now going viral from the Fairfax County Court in Virginia where the case is currently ongoing. Amber Heard was at the stands testifying against Johnny Depp and made several new allegations. She even recently revealed how she hasn’t been able to fully donate $7 million of her divorce settlement sum. She blamed JD for it and asked him to stop suing her so that she can fulfil her promise.

A member from the audience could be seen cracking up uncontrollably. He even reaches a point where he puts his head down to avoid being noticed in the serious court environment. As the video pans, another woman at the back could be seen laughing as she notices him. Netizens now claim that they’re laughing at Amber Heard.

The video has been captioned, “even the audience can’t take this sh*t show.”

Take a look at the video below:

@KyDUIGuy Did you see this @ trial? WTF is this about? https://t.co/YtKolC41Tt — Leif of Boulder (@Sunshine_Truth) May 18, 2022

