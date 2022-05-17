Bridgerton is one of the most loved and praised drama series in the Entertainment industry. Winning everyone’s heart in season one with hot and intimate scenes, the drama came back with season 2 but this time, there was not much impact made as it was noted that season two had fewer s*xual scenes than season one.

Now it is noted that season 3 of the show is going to have even fewer s*x scenes than in season two. Let’s check out the details.

Recently as per the Daily Mail, Simone Ashley who plays Kate Sharma on Bridgerton opened up about the show’s third season which will be focusing on Colin Bridgerton aka Nicola Coughlan and Penelope Featherington’s romance. Apart from this, the actress also made clear that the third season of the series will be having even fewer s*x scenes than season two.

This announcement from Simone Ashley came during the photocall for the next series. This was noted to be after fans showed their disappointment in the lack of erotic scenes in season two. The second season of Bridgerton was on the sharper end of the spectrum compared to the first season which showed a lot of raunchy s*x moments between characters Daphne Bridgerton Aka Phoebe Dynevor and Duke Simon aka Rege-Jean Page.

On the other hand, during a red carpet event in LA, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, opened up a few details about the third season stating that her character will also be a part of the show. As per Variety, she said, “Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope’s love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season 2.” She added, “ This is the first time I am saying it here.”

Are you excited for Bridgerton season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

