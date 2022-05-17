Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been all over social media and news lately and most of it has to do with the defamation case which is currently being heard in a Virginia court. New revelations are made in the case every day as it just entered the fifth week of trials and Heard is currently speaking her version of the truth. According to another new report, the PR representative, David Shane, has now been accused of s*xual misconduct and several women seem to have spoken up against him in the past.

For the unversed, the internet has been quite divided over the Johnny vs Amber case but looks like the majority is sticking with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. He is suing his ex-wife for 50 million as he believes that her op-ed piece in 2018 caused his reputation a lot of damage and even affected his career to a great extent.

In the latest report by Daily Mail, David Shane, who has been working with Amber Heard has been accused of s*xual harassment and more than one woman has decided to speak against him. His behaviour was so inappropriate that he was allegedly called Hurricane Shane and the walking #metoo case of the PR world.

Amber Heard’s PR rep, David Shane’s accusations are not just limited to the current scenario as women from two of his previous companies have also revealed shocking details about his conduct. He reportedly used company funds to make a club of women and a few of his colleagues who have witnessed this, told the same publication, “They were dressed nicely, but provocatively. There were several Australians, a couple of Brits. They were working the room for sure.”

Speaking about how David Shane would harass his co-workers the same source said, “He would cozy up to, and try to separate from the pack, a very young, vulnerable, member of the external PR firm.”

A byte by an ex-model Hollie Doker in the same publication says, “He started getting really aggressive, like come to my bedroom, let’s have s*x.” I’m like “no”. I even lied to him and told him I was on my period because I just felt so uncomfortable. He said I took you on these amazing dates to these really great restaurants. At that point, he started getting super aggressive and he pushed my head down, towards that [his crotch]. I told him no and I got up. He got angry and was like “I’ll call you a f*cking Uber.”

Amber Heard’s PR rep, Daviod Shane, on the other hand, has completely denied these allegations as his lawyer Rebecca Kaufman mentioned that he, “adamantly denies Hollie Doker’s allegation, which dramatically conflicts with Ms Doker’s original account that she posted over three years ago.”

