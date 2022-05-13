Johnny Depp has a MASSIVE fan following who has been put to test during the ongoing Depp vs Amber Heard trial. The internet is filled with tweets and comments by fans showing support for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Though some may argue that a few of them are taking it too far, especially with calling out Amber constantly.

After his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates franchise, the actor became a global superstar. This is also why people were most upset with Depp being kicked out after facing the physical abuse allegations by Heard. Currently, two petitions are going around the internet to bring back Johnny in the film series.

Not only that but several fans are lined up daily outside the Virginia court where the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case is happening. Several have carried signs and placards with messages for the actor, while others are glued to their screens as the case is being televised.

Amongst this, there are some die-hard admirers of Johnny Depp who have flown overseas to witness history unfolding. As per People, some onlookers present in the courtroom for the Amber Heard case have gone to great lengths to secure a front-row seat. They have camped outside the court and even spent up to Rs. 23 lakhs on travel expenses to wait to get in.

One such fan is Sabrina Harrison who told the publication, “I’ve never been to a public trial before. I’ve never stayed up overnight for anything in line, and I came at 12:45 a.m.” Another bystander named Sharon Smith said, “I’ve been coming back and forth from LA, so you’re looking at $600 to $700 each time, 10 hours of your life in the air. Hotel, food, drinks [cost] about $10,000 (Rs. 7 Lakhs).”

A third fan named Ivan De Boer used a year’s worth of paid vacation time to travel from Los Angeles to the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial, spending Rs 23 Lakhs on her expenses so far. “I took my whole year’s vacation so I could be here for Johnny. I’m the same age as Johnny. I’m single, so I do what I want to.” Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

