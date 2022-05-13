Johnny Depp and Amber Heard high-profile legal battle has left the tails wagging. The duo is involved in a $50 million defamation suit filed by the actor against his ex-wife. It is over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post back in 2018 accusing him indirectly of domestic violence. Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Winona Ryder, Elon Musk and many other celebrities have picked sides. Scroll below for all the details.

A lot of celebrities are also involved in the case as they are testifying for their favourites. Vanessa Paradis, Winona Ryder, Jennifer Grey have been amongst JD’s previous partners who have refuted accusations of s*xual or physical abuse. It is said that Kate Moss will be soon taking the stands and supporting the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor as well. On the other hand, Elon Musk was supposed to take a stand for Amber Heard but backed out last moment while Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin spoke against him.

Amid all the mess and so many updates, aren’t you curious to know which celebrity has picked which side between the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp legal battle? Scroll below for the list:

TEAM JOHNNY DEPP

Robert Downey Jr:

As most know, Johnny is facing a ban from most studios after he lost the libel trial against Amber Heard. He even shot for Fantastic Beasts 3 for a day but was ousted from it. On the other hand, Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 is also happening without him. It is said that Robert Downey Jr has been trying his best to bring JD on board for Sherlock Holmes 3.

Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Salma Hayek & Others

It was recently reported that Depp witnessed a huge boost in his Instagram following amid the ongoing case. It is also because A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa, Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana have showed their support by following the actor on his IG.

Vanessa Paradis, Kate Moss, Winona Ryder

Johnny is amongst the rare humans on the planet who has mutual respect with most of his ex-partners. His relationships might have failed in terms of romance but Vanessa Paradis, Jennifer Grey, Winona Ryder did not think twice before landing him support in the court. It is said that Kate Moss will be soon taking the stands too after Amber Heard mentioned her in court while trying to prove JD’s physical abuse.

JK Rowling, Penelope Cruz, Paul Bettany, singer Sia, Javier Bardem, Candace Owens are other celebs who’ve openly spoken for Johnny Depp.

TEAM AMBER HEARD

James Franco

There have been rumours that Depp gets furious even by the mention of James Franco. Grapevine even has it that the Aquaman actress cheated on her ex-husband with Franco. There is a possibility that the Spider-Man (2002) actor will testify in court (via video link) and land his support for Amber Heard.

Elon Musk

Well, pictures of Amber and Elon from Johnny’s private villa has been viral all over. While there have been accusations of cheating, the former duo has refused the allegations. Earlier the SpaceX CEO was supposed to testify for the actress in the court but his lawyer later confirmed that he won’t. Reasons behind the same remain unknown so far.

Ellen Barkin

Ellen Barkin remains the rare scenario in which one of Depp’s ex-girlfriend will be supporting Amber and agreeing to her allegations of domestic violence against the actor. She has previously testified in the libel trial and said that the actor was verbally abusive towards her. Ellen will now speaking about the incident where he allegedly threw a wine bottle at her.

Author, photographer and activist iO Tillett Wright along with British Talk show host Amanda de Cadenet are two other names that have landed support for Amber Heard.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard legal battle!

