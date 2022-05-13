Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could have had Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in it. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer was released in theatres last week, and though the opening weekend was spectacular, the film saw a drop in its box office numbers. As of now, the film has made $532,550,256 at the global box office.

(Spoilers Warning) The hype around the rumoured cameos was built before the MCU film came out. From Tom Cruise’s Iron Man to Professor X and more. While some happened and others didn’t. One major cameo of John Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic was leaked just before the premiere.

Even Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool was on the table for a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. For the unversed, the actor will be making his MCU debut with the third instalment of his Marvel superhero. It was being said that the Merc with a Mouth would make his first appearance in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer.

Well, if you have watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness then you know that Deadpool wasn’t in it after all. However, the writer of the film, Michael Waldron confirmed that it wasn’t just a baseless rumour and Ryan Reynolds was, in fact, considered for Doctor Strange 2 but it didn’t happen as it didn’t feel right.

While speaking with Comicbook, Waldron said, “Yeah, we talked about it.” “I think we talked about everything in this movie. So, [it] would’ve been crazy to not raise that, but it ultimately didn’t feel like… It just didn’t feel the right place. But yeah, of course we talked about it,” he added.

To be honest, taking the story of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness into consideration, it would have been hard to place Deadpool in it. It’s probably for the best that Ryan Reynolds’ didn’t appear in it, though it might have been better for the film. But no one would have wanted his cameo to feel forced.

