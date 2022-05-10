A billion-dollar company like Marvel has a long list of actors and actresses who have been a part of the MCU. Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and more are the Hollywood stars under the banner. Each of them has worked in some of the highest-grossing films ever made by the studios.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame became the second highest-grossing movie of all time, followed by Avengers: Infinity War at 5th and Spider-Man: No Way Home at 6th position. Now, Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released to a thunderous opening.

Advertisement

Besides Marvel, all the actors have worked in other films and run businesses as well. So, let’s take a look at the top ten richest actors and actresses who are a part of the MCU.

Michael Douglas

It may come as a shock, but it’s not Robert Downey Jr who is the richest actor to have a Marvel role. Douglas was Hank Pym in Ant-Man and the Avengers saga. The acclaimed actor and the winner of the Oscars on multiple occasions has a net worth of a whopping $350 million.

Robert Downey Jr

With just $50 million short, RDJ is the second richest MCU star with a net worth of $300 million. He has been an integral part of the franchise by playing the role of Iron Man. Robert is also the first place holder of receiving the highest salary in the franchise for Avengers: Endgame. (It was $75 million)

Edward Norton

Though the actor appeared in just one film, The Incredible Hulk, he should be counted on this list as it was the second film ever to be made by the MCU. Norton’s net worth is the same as Robert’s, $300 million.

Samuel L Jackson

Samuel aka Nick Fury has been an important recurring actor in the Universe. The actor is also known for his works for other highly-acclaimed films. His net worth is $250 million.

Vin Diesel

Known for his role in the Fast & Furious franchise, through which Diesel has earned millions, the actor played the role of Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and other Avengers films. The actor’s worth is $230 million.

Scarlett Johansson

When it comes to the number of female superheroes in Marvel, it is a lot less as compared to the male ones. Scarlett Johansson is the first and the only female superhero on the list and falls in the sixth position. The Black Widow actress has a net worth of $165 million, almost half of Robert Downey Jr’s!

Chris Hemsworth

Next comes the Asgardian, Thor. Chris took up the role of the God and will soon be seen in the upcoming MCU flick Thor: Love and Thunder. His earnings have made his net worth shoot to $130 million.

Bradley Cooper

The actor plays the role of Rocket in the GOTG series. He along with Vin Diesel and the rest will be appearing in the 3rd volume coming out next year. Cooper’s net worth is $100 million.

Chris Evans

Robert Downey Jr’s BFF Chris Evans, aka Captain America, is the final Marvel superhero on the list. Evans’ worth is $80 million.

Must Read: When Jada Pinkett Smith Opened Up About Her ‘Conventional Marriage’ With Will Smith & Said It Nearly Killed Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube