Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer were one of the much-awaited films of the year. Even before the film could release in theatres this month, advance bookings began in April. There were a lot of expectations associated with the film.

However, Sam Raimi’s directorial seems to be striving hard in its first week itself. The Marvel film crossed the 50 Crore mark in just two days since its release at the domestic box office. The film scored an excellent weekend of 79.50 crores and has been downhill ever since. The film’s collection seems to be dipping with each passing day.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ collection currently stands at 98.50 crores*, including Wednesday’s collection of Rs 5 Crore. When it comes to Day 6 collection, the film did business better than Day 1 of the majority of Bollywood outings in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the Day 7 collection of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer, the latest trade reports suggest that the film could earn around Rs 4-5 Crores. Even though the film’s collection is dwindling with each passing day, the film is expected to cross the 100 Crore mark soon, hopefully with the above-suggested collection.

It is also worth pointing out that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has primarily been a weekend runner. Although the weekday collections have dropped, the film will perform better at the second weekend. Trade reports suggest that the Marvel flick could earn close to Rs 8 crore by Sunday.

So what do you think about film’s box office collection? Let us know in the comments.

