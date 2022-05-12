It’s going to be a wait of few more hours before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters the 100 Crore Club today. Though it had earlier seemed like a cakewalk for the film once it scored an excellent weekend of 79.50 crores, it has been downhill ever since as the collections didn’t even get into double digits from Monday onwards. Moreover, the numbers too have been seeing a constant decline and that was evidenced on Wednesday as well when 5 crores* came in.

As a result, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness currently stands at 98.50 crores*, though it will finally hit a century. This would make the Marvel film as the first Hollywood offering to score quite well overall in 2022. To think of it, this is still a huge enough number, given the present circumstances when majority of films are not even opening. As a matter of fact the film’s score on its Day 6 is better than even Day 1 of majority of Bollywood outings post the pandemic, so that further brings things in perspective.

Still, all said and done, Doctor Strange has primarily been a weekend runner, and though the weekdays have seen a massive drop (when compared to extraordinary weekend), there are still hopes around the way the second weekend performs. If it somehow manages to hang on and comes close to even 8 crores by Sunday, it would add on well to the overall total.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

+Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

