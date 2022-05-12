Ranveer Singh has done out and out commercial films all through his career, and gained great success. In fact, it’s his stardom over the years that has allowed him to consistently take a double-digit opening as well, with Simmba even going past the 20 crores mark on the first day. His ‘83, an excellent film, should have done far bigger than what it eventually did as the pandemic situation diluted its chances in a big way. Nonetheless, what matters is that he chooses big films with a big canvas and has seen very good success by and large.

Hence, Jayeshbhai Jordaar comes across as a very unique choice of a film since it’s a small scale family drama with Ranveer also playing a very regular guy next door. It’s on the lines of what Varun Dhawan did with Sui Dhaaga or Shahid Kapoor did with Batti Gul Meter Chalu, where they played small town guys with a very unrecognisable persona.

Back in the pre-pandemic too such films took limited opening, though Sui Dhaaga still managed to do well as Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were at the peak of their career.

Now considering these are post-pandemic times, such kind of films – despite a huge star in there – have turned out to be out and out word of mouth affairs. As a result one can’t expect much from an opening perspective and only half of the pre-pandemic numbers are expected to come to begin with.

So if Jayeshbhai Jordaar was 8-10 crores opening material back in time, today it would be actually fair enough if 4-5 crores come on the opening day and then word of mouth takes over.

