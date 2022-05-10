It was a below-average Monday for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as 8 crores* came in. Compared to Friday’s opening of 28.35 crores, this is a massive drop. In fact, the recent blockbusters like KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), RRR (Hindi) and The Kashmir Files haven’t shown such a huge Monday after an excellent weekend that somehow one has got used to wonderful collections continuing right into the weekdays as well. However, this isn’t the case for this Marvel film which worked well with the hardcore fans over the weekend but for neutral audiences, it is at best an average affair.

The film now stands at 87.50 crores* and by Wednesday it should enter the 100 Crore Club. Now that by itself is good because one has been starved of big bucks at the box office for a long so regardless of which language makes that come in, it’s good enough. Currently, it’s a Hollywood film playing in English and other dubbed languages doing the trick, and that’s ensuring the continued inflow of moolah as well.

In the manner in which the film is currently going, a lifetime number in the vicinity of 125 crores is the best-case scenario. An entry into the 200 Crore Club for Hollywood films had started happening of late, as was seen with Spider-Man: No Way Home as well. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is not in the same league so it will stay far lesser than that. Still, it would be bigger than many other films that Hollywood releases regularly and one now waits to see which one of their offerings manages to even open on the same lines as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

