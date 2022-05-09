The Bollywood VS South debate has been getting interesting as time passes by. With the success of the Hindi versions of South films like Pushpa, RRR, and KGF: Chapter 2, one thing is pretty clear: the audience is just looking for some entertaining content.

It’s not just the success of the above-mentioned commercial potboilers, it’s also about the failures of Bollywood’s attempts at the same with films like Radhe, Bachchhan Paandey and Heropanti 2.

Since the pandemic began, it has taken a total of 22 films from Bollywood to reach the figure of 1060 crore* (few of the films are still running), whereas it took just 3 South films’ Hindi versions to breach the 770 crore* mark. This indicates the sheer domination of South Hindi films and it’s also asking a question from Bollywood: “Aayega na? Darrega toh nahi?”

But, Bollywood, surely has a great line-up from hereon and some of those films could really hit the records out of the park. The only question is, will all of them do good or some of them would face the wrath of this #BoycottBollywood trend?

Films like Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Dunki, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, Animal, Shamshera, it’s a classic ‘kid in a candy shop’ situation for Bollywood fans. But, the question is, does the kid (read: fans) want all of those candies? Or is he now attracted towards trying new stuff as well?

When we say a ‘post-pandemic’ phase, that also includes 2 different variants. One in which we saw films like Roohi, and Bell Bottom trying to open up things a bit and failing. Then we saw giants like 83, Bachchhan Paandey & Jersey failing when things were already up and running. The major earners in the Bollywood camp have been The Kashmir Files, Sooryavanshi & Gangubai Kathiawadi. If you remove these 3 pictures from the picture (pun, very much intended) you’ll get just 484 crore from 19 Bollywood films.

To all the ‘Pickachus’, this, of course, isn’t a comparison with the two industries but only an indication of how things could change if there’s good content available even from across industries. Also remember how Spider-Man: No Way Home & now Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness also put a lot of pressure on Bollywood films garnering a huge chunk of share. What are your thoughts on the same, share them in the comments section below.

