The only Indian film that’s still collecting at the box office is KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the top film in town currently with continued collections ever since its release 4 days back, the film that has been collecting continuously for 4 weeks now is KGF: Chapter 2.

While it has done wonderful business in Kannada as well as other dubbed south languages, the one where it is bringing in maximum moolah is in Hindi.

This was evidenced on Monday as well as when 2.50 crores* were collected at the box office. Friday collections were 3.85 crores so compared to that these are good numbers again. The Eid holiday season followed by the weekend has come to a close to the numbers have started stabilising all over again. As long as the collections continue to trickle in 1-2 crores range on a daily basis, it would be game on for the Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2.

Currently, the film stands at 415.30 crores* and with 3 more days to go before the week is concluded; 420 crores should be registered for the Yash starrer.

Coming week sees the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and while the Ranveer Singh starrer should finally emerge as a top scoring Hindi film of the week, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) should still continue to keep running and be a close next.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

