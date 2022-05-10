Mahesh Babu is all set to make a big-screen comeback with his highly-anticipated Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which came in January 2020. So there’s a gap of over two years and fans are crazily waiting to witness his magic at the box office.

If you love watching Mahesh‘s films, you would be aware that most of his commercial entertainers have a message to portray to society. His upcoming film too looks in a similar zone as it is based on the banking system. The trailer promises an entertaining ride with a treat for all fans of the Pokiri actor.

Amid a lot of anticipation, it was yesterday the advance booking for Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened. As expected, within a few hours, the film is on a rampage mode in the key markets of the Telugu film industry. In Hyderabad, 162 shows out of 325 are almost full, while 75 are filling fast, as per Sacnilk.com.

The report further reveals that the film has already earned 4.70 crores from advance booking with two more days to go. Interestingly, the full-fledged advance booking is yet to open across the country. As the demand for Telugu films has increased in the Hindi speaking belt, the film will be releasing with subtitles in states outside Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Helmed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata releases on 12th May 2022. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani and others.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who was present at the Sarkaru Vaari Paata pre-release event in Hyderabad, had become quite emotional as he addressed his fans.

“A lot has changed in the last two years. I’ve lost some of my closest friends (referring to the death of his brother Ramesh Babu), but your admiration for me has never wavered,” Mahesh said as tears streamed down his face. (via IANS)

