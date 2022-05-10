Mahesh Babu is all geared up for his next Telugu biggie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The expectations from the film are sky high as the Tollywood superstar is coming back on the screens after a gap of over two years. But now, it’s not his film but his recent statement that is making all the noise, in which he spoke about making his Bollywood debut.

As we can clearly see that there’s a shift in the viewing habits of moviegoers. Post pandemic, the audience has inclined more towards the South origin content, especially Telugu content. While it’s a really good thing that regional films are no more restricted to just one particular region, the Bollywood versus South war is at its peak on social media.

Amid such a war of words between movie lovers, Mahesh Babu has made a shocking statement, even though he laughed it off while saying it. The Telugu superstar was recently present at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh‘s Major. While interacting with the media, Babu was asked about his much-awaited Bollywood debut. What followed next left everyone stunned.

Mahesh Babu replied, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and the respect I get here [in the South] is huge, so I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to some other industry. I have always thought of doing films and becoming bigger. My dream is coming true now and I can’t be happier.”

Mahesh Babu’s statement looks more like a mockery of Bollywood and the reactions are coming in on social media. Let’s see if any big Bollywood star responds to it, just what we saw in the case of Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeep.

