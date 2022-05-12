Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu is finally in theatres and reports have been good so far. The film has been a highly-anticipated one in the Telugu industry, which was visible in the advance booking report for today. But is the buzz that high which could take it into the top 10 Indian openers of all time? Let’s see who are the competitors.

Before we take a look at the top Indian openers, let’s talk about the positives and limitations of the film. Mahesh Babu is coming back to the big screen after a gap of well over 2 years, so there’s a huge hype. However, there are some self-made limitations to the potential of the film. The first and biggest is that the film hasn’t released in Hindi or any other language, thus creating a big box office hurdle. Another one is the actor’s recent statement about Bollywood, putting him in a bad light.

With a couple of obstacles in the way, Sarkaru Vaari Paata still looking for a thunderous opening day. It has a chance of entering the list of top 10 Indian openers of all time, but for that, it has to push Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam (46 crores) out of the list. SVP might touch the 40 crore mark, but surpassing RS looks difficult as the Prabhas starrer enjoyed numbers from other languages too.

Have a look at the top 10 Indian openers of all time:

RRR – 134 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores

Saaho – 88 crores

2.0 – 63 crores

War – 53.35 crores

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy – 52.50 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores

Beast – 49.30 crores

Radhe Shyam – 46 crores

