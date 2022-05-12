It was yet another day when KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) scored over 2 crores at the box office. This is quite remarkable as it’s the fourth week in the running and there has been competition from the past and present for the film. The film has now reached a total of 419.55 crores* and is still carrying enough ammunition to keep firing for many more days.

Though it had seemed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might make a huge dent in the collections of the Yash starrer, it hasn’t actually happened as the film is finding its own audience. In fact, it won’t be surprising if a week later from now, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) would have bigger day by day collections when compared to the Marvel superhero film, something that had happened with Pushpa (Hindi) as well which had gone ahead of all the competition that came its way.

Even though Jayeshbhai Jordaar is arriving this weekend, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is still getting an adequate number of shows for itself. This means that even on Friday the collections will stay over the 1 crore mark and later on Saturday and Sunday the collections may end up gaining far bigger momentum. That should result in the overall collections actually coming quite close to the 430 crores mark, and then weeks to follow will comfortably take it past 440 crores lifetime for sure.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

