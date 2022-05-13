Zack Snyder’s Fan-Favourite and Cheer Moment awards at the Oscars 2022 for Justice League and Army of the Dead were reportedly rigged by bots. The 94th Academy Awards were held in March this year and several things happened. The major piece of news has to be Will Smith slapping Chris Rock over a joke he made on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s hair loss condition.

Advertisement

Everyone was talking about this incident more than anything else and what followed after that. Despite it being more than a month since the Oscars were held, Smith is still making the news over it. However, it seems like the controversies around the award show don’t end.

Advertisement

A new report from The Wrap claims that the Oscars‘ “Fan Favourite” and “Cheer Moment” awards went to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, and Justice League has had rigged votings. For the unversed, this unofficial award category was announced as part of a partnership between the Academy and Twitter to give recognition to a popular film released in 2021.

Users were allowed to vote up to 20 times a day during the voting period for their favourite films from the list. As per another report, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead votes increased 4,548 percent by the end of the 18-day-period. While Justice League Won the Oscars’ Cheer Moment award. Several people were surprised by the result when it came and more surprised over it not going to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The report states Tweetbinder, a hashtag analytics tracking tool, has pointed out that the most active voters were autonomous web programs that cast thousands of fake votes. As of now, the Academy hasn’t provided a statement over this and the initial result is still being carried by them.

Neither has Zack Snyder made a statement yet. It is unclear whether Army of the Dead and Justice League lose the awards. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Games Of Thrones: Makers Sued With 38 Crores Suit Over An Accident That Left Stunt Performer In “Trauma & Depression”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube