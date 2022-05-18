Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are the most trending names across the globe and the world is right now hooked to witness what’s happening in their personal lives. The two are battling in the Virginia court where the trials in their defamation lawsuit are being conducted. The said trial has reached the 6th week and now Amber Heard is in the witness box testifying in the case. The actor has now decided to shed light on their honeymoon that took place in 2015. And turns out it is her alleging that Depp has photoshopped his photos now.

For the unversed, Johnny and Amber who took the nuptial plunge in 2015 went on their honeymoon in the same year. As per the newest claims made by Amber, the picture that Johnny Depp has presented to the court where he can be seen bruised from an assault is photoshopped. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Earlier when Amber Heard produced pictures of being assaulted and bruised, Johnny Depp’s attorney had called it fake and edited. Now as Heard is in the box, it is Depp’s attorney who has presented pictures of Johnny which have two black bruises near the eyes and he poses with three other people and Heard.

Amber Heard who was giving the testimony said she knows these pictures but they are now rigged to make him look injured. “I’ve seen this picture before, and he’s not injured in it,” Heard said as per New York Post in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom. “This one is Photoshopped.”

The Aquaman star later went on to reveal that that during their honeymoon in Asia, Johnny Depp tried to kill her by choking her and slamming her on the wall. “Johnny slapped me across the face, held me up by the neck, and pushed me up against the wall of the (train) car. I was half-kneeling, half-standing, trying to get his arms off my neck,” Heard said from the stand. “He was squeezing my neck against the railway car for what felt like a very long time.”

Amber Heard recalled how she felt Johnny Depp will “kill” her without even meaning to do it.“I remember looking down at him and trying to get his arms off of my neck… at some point he rips his shirt off, and wraps it around my neck. That’s how I woke up the next morning, I woke up with it still around my neck,” she added.

