After a break, the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard court case commenced yesterday, Monday, May 16. For the unversed, the ex-couple is right now fighting a legal battle of defamation in the Virginia court where Depp has sued the Aquaman actress for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed penned by the latter that painted him as a domestic abuser. In return Heard is counter-suing the Pirates actor $100 million for running a “smear campaign” to ruin her career.

With the trial now in its sixth week, Heard has finally been called into the testimony box and the actress has been making some fiery statements. While her statement has made the headlines, it’s now her outfit that is getting the limelight. Amber’s latest ensemble to the trail has been compared to that of Austin Powers’ Dr Evil and netizens are having a blast trolling her.

For her appearance in court on Monday, May 16, Amber Heard wore a grey button-up suit. This outfit made trolls on social media point out that it resembled the costume of Mike Myers’ character Dr Evil in the Austin Powers movies. In the movie, Douglas “Dougie” Powers aka Dr Evil was famous for his signature high-neck, light grey jacket. Read on to know what netizens have to say.

Commenting on Amber Heard’s latest ensemble to the trial, one Twitterati wrote, “Her outfit choices during this trial have been bizarre at times…from looking like Dr Evil to wearing a man’s suit and tie.” Another added, “I’m just imagining Amber putting her pinkie up like Dr. Evil. But instead of putting it to the corner of her mouth, she puts the pinkie up to her nose and does a bump of coke off her fingernail.”

A third wrote, “I think she’s trying to make people make fun of her so much that we actually start to feel sorry for her like she is actually just trolling us between this outfit of Dr. evil and wearing the bee earrings….” A fourth, while sharing both Amber Heard and Dr Evil’s look, noted, “don’t compare that turd to the icon the legend Dr.Evil smh”

don't compare that turd to the icon the legend Dr.Evil smh https://t.co/l14zUcJetO — Jaki 💕 (@princessajaki) May 17, 2022

Who ware it better and who has the best confused look

Dr.evil or Dr. Evil turd pic.twitter.com/tqdzvsVSxC — Psycho Queen (Queen of celtic fire) (@jodiewiggins18) May 17, 2022

Her outfit choices during this trial have been bizarre at times…from looking like Dr Evil to wearing a man's suit and tie. — Rhubba (@RhubbaComedy) May 17, 2022

I'm just imagining Amber putting her pinkie up like Dr. Evil. But instead of putting it to the corner of her mouth, she puts the pinkie up to her nose and does a bump of coke off her fingernail. — Bill Sutherby (@holypadalin) May 17, 2022

Another tweeted, “Who ware it better and who has the best confused look Dr.evil or Dr. Evil turd” A user, sarcastically complimenting her stylist wrote, “Whoever told her to wear that suit is the real VIP… got her looking like Dr Evil…” Another wrote, “Amber Heard did Dr Evil dirty…”

I think she’s trying to make people make fun of her so much that we actually start to feel sorry for her like she is actually just trolling us between this outfit of Dr. evil and wearing the bee earrings…. — Pirooz Nahavandi (@PersianImm0rtal) May 17, 2022

Whoever told her to wear that suit is the real VIP… got her looking like Dr Evil… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZAMmrew5M0 — Chilly (@chilly2pointOh) May 17, 2022

Amber Heard did Dr Evil dirty… pic.twitter.com/82lgyHENBD — Adam (@EncikAdam_) May 17, 2022

Do you agree that Amber Heard’s outfit looks similar to Austin Powers’ Dr Evil? Let us know in the comments below.

